 »   »   » TOO INTENSE! New Still Of John Abraham From Parmanu- The Story Of Pokhran Will Leave You Curious!

John Abraham recently kickstarted the shooting of his next film titled Parmanu- The Story Of Pokhran in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The film is helmed by Abhishek Sharma who has directed films like Tere Bin Laden and Tere Bin Laden- Dead Or Alive.

We recently chanced upon new still from Parmanu doing the rounds on the internet. Have a look at it here...



John Abraham's Look In Parmanu This new still from Parmanu- The Story Of Pokhran has an intense looking John Abraham against a moon-light backdrop in a desert.

The Plot Of Parmanu This John Abraham starrer revolves around the series of underground nuclear tests carried out by the Indian government in Pokhran, Rajasthan.

A Mission Which Changed The Place Of India On World Map John had earlier mentioned in a statement, "It's time to embark on a journey to revisit the mission that changed the place of India on the world map and turning the course of modern India's position in the world as a strong nuclear state."

Sandstorm Disrupts The Shooting Of Parmanu As per a Spotboye report, a sandstorm hit the sets of Parmanu in Jaisalmer yesterday. The film's producers felt that they would have to cancel at least a day's shoot, but thankfully conditions improved by evening and subsequently John bravely completed all his scenes scheduled for that day.

Diana Penty Plays The Female Lead Diana Penty who was last seen in Happy Bhaag Jayegi has been roped in opposite John Abraham in the film.



Parmanu- The Story Of Pokhran is slated to release on 8th December