TOO INTENSE! New Still Of John Abraham From Parmanu- The Story Of Pokhran Will Leave You Curious!
John Abraham recently kickstarted the shooting of his next film titled Parmanu- The Story Of Pokhran in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The film is helmed by Abhishek Sharma who has directed films like Tere Bin Laden and Tere Bin Laden- Dead Or Alive.
We recently chanced upon new still from Parmanu doing the rounds on the internet. Have a look at it here...
John Abraham's Look In Parmanu
This new still from Parmanu- The Story Of Pokhran has an intense looking John Abraham against a moon-light backdrop in a desert.
The Plot Of Parmanu
This John Abraham starrer revolves around the series of underground nuclear tests carried out by the Indian government in Pokhran, Rajasthan.
A Mission Which Changed The Place Of India On World Map
John had earlier mentioned in a statement, "It's time to embark on a journey to revisit the mission that changed the place of India on the world map and turning the course of modern India's position in the world as a strong nuclear state."
Sandstorm Disrupts The Shooting Of Parmanu
As per a Spotboye report, a sandstorm hit the sets of Parmanu in Jaisalmer yesterday. The film's producers felt that they would have to cancel at least a day's shoot, but thankfully conditions improved by evening and subsequently John bravely completed all his scenes scheduled for that day.
Parmanu- The Story Of Pokhran is slated to release on 8th December