 »   »   » This Picture Of Sanjay Dutt Smoking In Front Of Daughter Trishala Dutt Goes Viral!

We all know that Trishala Dutt shares a warm bond with papa Sanjay Dutt and her recent post on Instagram reveals much about their bonding!

She posted a screenshot of her Facetime with her daddy and captioned it as saying, "the look I get when asked if I'm seeing anybody all in good humor tho! he's kidding. love you papa dukes! @dutt1 you always make me laugh and smile #fatheranddaughter #facetimechronicles #papadukes #andImBillythekid #hiiiiii."

In the picture, Sanjay Dutt can be seen in a angry man look, lighting a cigarette.

Recently, during press meet, Sanjay had talked about Trishala and had said that he would have broken Trishala's legs if she would have chosen acting.

When asked why, he had said, "I have invested a lot of time and energy to put Trishala in a good college. She is doing well and works with FBI. Now, she is doing fashion designing. And to be in Hindi cinema, she should know the language first. And it's not easy to be an actor. It looks glamorous but it's a difficult job."

On the work front, Mr Dutt will be next seen in Bhoomi along with Aditi Rao Hydari.