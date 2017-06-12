 »   »   » This Throwback Pic Of A Toddler Abhishek Bachchan With His Dad Big B Is Too Cute To Handle!

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is quite active when it comes to social media. He regularly keeps sharing throwback pictures on his Twitter and Instagram pages which is quite a treat for all his fans who get to have a rare sneak-peek into his personal life.

Recently he had shared a picture of himself with son Abhishek, when he had just returned from the hospital after suffering the fatal accident. Big B had captioned that photo as, "Me recovering from my Coolie accident at home and a most caring and loving male nurse - ABHISHEK."

Me recovering from my Coolie accident at home and a most caring and loving male nurse - ABHISHEK A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on Jun 10, 2017 at 12:45am PDT

Later Abhishek too shared a family portrait with his dad Amitabh Bachchan that was clicked on the same day, after Big B returned home from the hospital. That's such a happy picture...

Since @amitabhbachchan posted a photo us post his Coolie accident whilst recovering at home, here's another.... Taken on the same day. A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Jun 10, 2017 at 11:02pm PDT

#throwbackthursday A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Jun 7, 2017 at 11:22pm PDT

Meanwhile. Sr Bachchan shared one more adorable click with his doting son. In the said picture, we can see the veteran actor trying to teach Abhishek Bachchan how to use camera. The toddler on the other hand is quite smitten by the camera.

I once , not so long ago showed him the workings of technology .. now he teaches me .. Kids, I tell you .. A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on Jun 11, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

He captioned the picture as, "I once , not so long ago showed him the workings of technology...now he teaches me...Kids, I tell you .."

On the work front, Big B is currently busy working for Thugs Of Hindostan in Malta. The film also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand has been rumoured to have signed a couple of films which include names like Sanak, Erase, Lefty, Gulab Jamun, Ronnie Screwvala's next, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next among others.