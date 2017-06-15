 »   »   » Those Who Order War Must Be Sent To The Front: Salman Khan

Bajrangi Bhaijaan star Salman Khan, whose new movie Tubelight attempts to highlight the futility of wars, says such acts of violence between nations can stop if those who "order" wars are sent to the front and asked to fight.

"I think those who order war should be sent to the war front, given guns and asked to fight first. It will stop in one day. Their hand and legs will start trembling... It will stop and they will go straight to the table and have discussions," Salman told IANS.



Tubelight, directed by Kabir Khan, dwells on the 1962 border conflict between India and China. Salman features in the movie with Sohail.



"We have used the India-China war as a backdrop for the film. We've only touched that... and basically convey that war should get over soon so that our soldiers come back to us and their soldiers go back to their country. Whenever a war happens, soldiers from both sides die, leaving many families without their sons or fathers," Salman added.



His brother Sohail, who plays a soldier in the film, said: "If you ask anybody if a war is good or bad, no one will say a war is good. Whatever the conflicts, they should be solved across the table. It's a negative emotion. Nobody supports it, but it happens and nobody knows why."



Earlier, Salman and Kabir's Bajrangi Bhaijaan emerged a blockbuster by showcasing a heart-warming tale of a Hindu man who goes out of his way to ensure that he unites a lost mute Pakistani girl with her family across the border. The movie was loved equally in India and Pakistan.



Their film Tubelight, releasing later this month, also features a song by Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.