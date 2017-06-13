 »   »   » CAUGHT IN A FRAME! 'Thugs' Aamir Khan And Fatima Sana Shaikh Spotted Chilling In Malta

The shooting of Vijay Krishna Acharya's Thugs Of Hindostan is going in full swing in Malta, Europe. The film has already generated a lot of buzz for its stellar cast comprising of Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and 'Dangal' girl Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Meanwhile we recently stumbled upon a new picture of Aamir and Fatima together in Malta. Check it here...



Malta Diaries Amidst the busy shoots, team 'Thugs Of Hindustan' took out some time to chill out. Here's a picture of Aamir and Fatima which is doing the rounds on the internet!.

One must say Fatima is back to sporting long locks and she's such a pretty sight!

Big B's Movie Date With Aamir And Fatima Earlier, the megastar had tweeted, "A Sunday and stepped out with my co stars Aamir and Fatima to a movie .. walking care free on the streets, to a movie theatre ! YO

Fatima Trolled For Her Swimsuit Picture Meanwhile, Fatima recently found herself in the eye of a controversy when she posted a picture of herself in a swimsuit. The Twitterati lost no time in bashing her up for posting such a picture in the month of Ramzan.

Katrina Kaif Is Yet To Kick-start The Shoot Coming back to the film, the other 'thug' Katrina Kaif is yet to begin shooting for the film.

A leading daily recently quoted a source as saying, "Bachchan, Aamir and Fatima are the warring thugs in the film, and two ships have been specially built for the shoot. Katrina is playing a dancer and she is not required for this shoot. She will finish shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai and then join the team of Thugs of Hindostan."





Well, now we are eagerly waiting to see the entire cast in one picture which will make up for an epic frame! What do you have to say, folks?