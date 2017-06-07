 »   »   » HOT! Thugs Of Hindostan Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh's Bikini Picture Is Setting The Beach On FIRE

This morning, we told you that Aamir Khan and the rest of the cast of Thugs Of Hindostan has started shooting for the film in Malta, Europe.

We even gave you a small glimpse of the sets where one could see a ship built in 18th century style. Amidst all this, one of Thugs' leading ladies, Fatima Sana Shaikh took to her Instagram page and posted a couple of smoking hot pictures.



Have a look...



Fatima Turns A Bikini Babe In the picture, the actress is seen lazing on the beach in a black halter neck bikini with high waist shorts.

The Black And White Effect This is what we call chillin' like a boss! What say, folks?

That Heart- Melting Look! We are totally in love with this picture of Fatima!

When Fatima Spoke About Her Equation With Aamir Khan In an interview with HT, Fatima was quoted as saying, "He's everything rolled into one - a friend, a guru and a guide. I can talk to him about anything. I can also discuss with him things like, ‘I have had crush on someone, so please tell me what to do'.

Sanya (Malhotra) and I go to him for all our love-related problems, and he solves them for us."

She Had A Great Desire To Be A Part Of Thugs Of Hindostan In the same interview, she had mentioned, "Every film is like a clean slate so, I had a great deal of desire to get this film, especially because it's a huge project.

Any actor would love to be a part of a film that is being backed by Adi sir (Aditya Chopra; film-maker), directed by Victor sir, and has Amitabh Bachchan sir in it. It's a dream cast. Even if I had got an opportunity to stand in a corner and just experience it, I would have happily done that."



On Her Rumoured Tiff With Her Dangal Co-star Sanya Malhotra Fatima said, "I also read it. We both said, ‘how has this happened?' Who is that person who is fighting on our behalf? We couldn't stop laughing about it. I am in touch with her on a daily basis."



Meanwhile what do you think about Fatima's latest pictures?