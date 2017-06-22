 »   »   » Thugs Of Hindostan: Fatima Sana Shaikh Is Having A Blast In Malta Between The Shoots!

The shooting of Vijay Krishna Acharya's Thugs Of Hindostan which brings together two powerhouse of talents- Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan on the big screen is going in full swing in Malta, Europe.

After much speculations, Acharya zeroed down on 'Dangal' actress Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif to play the film's leading ladies in this big-budget film. While Kat is yet to join the cast for the shoot, Fatima has already kick-started shooting for her part.



But if you thought that it was 'all work and no play' for the Dangal lady then you are completely wrong. Here's a dekko from her Instagram page which is every traveller's delight...



Produced by Yash Raj Films, Thugs Of Hindostan is slated to release on Diwali 2018.