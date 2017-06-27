 »   »   » Thugs Of Hindostan Is Rough & Tough: Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is busy with his next Thugs Of Hindostan, says the film is rough and tough.

Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday (24th May) tweeted: "Back from work on 'Thugs Of Hindostan'... It is rough and tough! But when ever did anyone gain without it."



Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan, which went on floors last month also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Dangal fame Fatima Sana Sheikh.



An adaptation of the 1839 novel "Confessions of a Thug", the movie is slated for a 2018 Diwali release.



The Yash Raj Films' project, which promises to have action on sea and a dose of history, brings Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan together for the first time.



The 74-year-old cine icon will also be seen sharing screen space with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor in the upcoming movie 102 Not Out. The two will be working together after over two decades.