 »   »   » EPIC! Tiger Shroff Would Love To Play This Iconic Role If Mahabharata Is Ever Made In Bollywood

Tiger On Why Hollywood Is Still A Distant Dream For Him

Tiger quipped, " am sure, it will be difficult to get in Hollywood. Stars, who are more bigger and experienced than me, have worked so hard to be there. Priyanka and Deepika both of them are at the top of their games and have been auditioning for films. So, there is a long way to go for me (in Hollywood)."



However, he added that he is open to acting in Hollywood, provided there is an exciting offer.





