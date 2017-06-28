EPIC! Tiger Shroff Would Love To Play This Iconic Role If Mahabharata Is Ever Made In Bollywood
Tiger Shroff is currently on cloud nine. The trailer of his upcoming film Munna Michael has been well-received, he has bagged the remake of the iconic Hollywood flick Rambo and has voiced Spider Man in the Hindi version of Spider-Man: Homecoming.
At a recent event, Tiger opened up about his favourite superhero, Hollywood dreams, starring in a film on Mahabharata and more. Scroll down to read further...
Tiger Shroff Is A Fan Of Spider Man
The young lad was quoted as saying, "I have been a fan of super hero films, especially of Spider-Man."
Tiger Says He Can Outdo Spider Man
He added, "My dream is half-fulfilled. I want to play Spider-Man and this is one step closer for me. I think whatever Spider-Man does I can also do it. And that too in less budget as I don't use cables."
He Describes It A Surreal Experience
Tiger said, "I had to play two parts-- one of Peter Parker and Spider-Man. As Spider-Man, I had to get into the character so I was actually wearing the mask and dubbing for the fight sequences I was moving and shouting and reacting to the hits. I was fighting like Spider-Man. So it was all surreal."
Tiger Considers Hrithik Roshan And Jackie Shroff His Favourite Superheroes
The 'Heropanti' actor revealed that he considers Hrithik Roshan and his father Jackie Shroff as his favourite superheroes.
He said, "My father was India's first superhero. He did a film Shiva Ka Insaaf in 1985. It was India's first 3D superhero film. He is my hero, superhero and for all children be it son or daughter, father is their first superhero."
Tiger On Why Hollywood Is Still A Distant Dream For Him
Tiger quipped, " am sure, it will be difficult to get in Hollywood. Stars, who are more bigger and experienced than me, have worked so hard to be there. Priyanka and Deepika both of them are at the top of their games and have been auditioning for films. So, there is a long way to go for me (in Hollywood)."
However, he added that he is open to acting in Hollywood, provided there is an exciting offer.
