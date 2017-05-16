 »   »   » Tiger Zinda Hai: Ex Couple Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif Look HOT AS HELL In This Pic From The Sets!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are currently shooting for Ali
Abbas Zafar's much awaited flick Tiger Zinda Hai in Abu Dhabi.
Before that, the duo had shot for a romantic track and some
high-octane action sequences in Abu Dhabi. Kat who recently debuted
on Instagram shared an adorable picture with Salman.
Check it out here. Also watch out for some other stunning
pictures from the sets...
Guess Who Is Posing With The
Tigress?
A shirtess Salman+ Katrina's cute smiling face= too much hotness
to handle!
A Picture Speaks A Thousand
Words
It's scorching hot in the desert but Kat says a picture is a
must!
Desert Diaries
'Ude jab jab zulfe teri'..the only song that's coming to our
mind after watching this Tigress.
Flower Power
She is a total stunner here and we are already drooling over
this beautiful lady.
Late Night Shoots, Dust And
Sand
We wonder how Katrina manages to look so flawless even post a
tiring day. What's your secret, gal?
That's Paresh Rawal On The
Sets
Woah, we just stumbled upon Paresh Rawal's new look from the
film.
Tiger Zinda Hai is slated for a Christmas 2017 release and we
just can't wait for December to arrive soon! What say
folks?
