Tiger Zinda Hai: Ex Couple Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif Look HOT AS HELL In This Pic From The Sets!

Want to know what's happening on the sets of Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai? Then check out this pictures...

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are currently shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's much awaited flick Tiger Zinda Hai in Abu Dhabi.

Before that, the duo had shot for a romantic track and some high-octane action sequences in Abu Dhabi. Kat who recently debuted on Instagram shared an adorable picture with Salman.

Check it out here. Also watch out for some other stunning pictures from the sets...

Guess Who Is Posing With The Tigress?

A shirtess Salman+ Katrina's cute smiling face= too much hotness to handle!

A Picture Speaks A Thousand Words

It's scorching hot in the desert but Kat says a picture is a must!

Desert Diaries

'Ude jab jab zulfe teri'..the only song that's coming to our mind after watching this Tigress.

Flower Power

She is a total stunner here and we are already drooling over this beautiful lady.

Late Night Shoots, Dust And Sand

We wonder how Katrina manages to look so flawless even post a tiring day. What's your secret, gal?

That's Paresh Rawal On The Sets

Woah, we just stumbled upon Paresh Rawal's new look from the film.


Tiger Zinda Hai is slated for a Christmas 2017 release and we just can't wait for December to arrive soon! What say folks?

