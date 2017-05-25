Tubelight Is An Emotionally Draining Film: Salman Khan
Salman Khan is all set to woo his fans with his upcoming film Tubelight. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and this is their third project together after Ek Tha Tiger and Bhajrangi Bhaijaan.
At the trailer launch of the film, Salman Khan talked to our
reporter and revealed why films like Tubelight, Bajrangi Bhaijaan
and HAHK are very challenging.
On Tubelight
It's an emotionally draining film. It's challenging to do films
like Tubelight, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Hum Aapke Hai Kaun because
you need to maintain the purity of the character.
It's Sad That...
It's very sad that I lost three very close people, Om Puri,
Vinod Khanna and Reema Lagoo.
I Am Fortunate To Have Salman: Kabir Khan
At the trailer launch, Kabir Khan said that he feels fortunate
to have a superstar like Salman Khan in his film.
Sohail On Working With Salman
Sohail Khan, who is working with Salman Khan in Tubelight, said
that it's wonderful sharing space with him.