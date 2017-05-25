 »   »   » Tubelight Is An Emotionally Draining Film: Salman Khan

Salman Khan is all set to woo his fans with his upcoming film Tubelight. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and this is their third project together after Ek Tha Tiger and Bhajrangi Bhaijaan.

At the trailer launch of the film, Salman Khan talked to our reporter and revealed why films like Tubelight, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and HAHK are very challenging.

