Tubelight Is An Emotionally Draining Film: Salman Khan

Salman Khan is all set to woo his fans with his upcoming film Tubelight. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and this is their third project together after Ek Tha Tiger and Bhajrangi Bhaijaan.

At the trailer launch of the film, Salman Khan talked to our reporter and revealed why films like Tubelight, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and HAHK are very challenging.

On Tubelight

It's an emotionally draining film. It's challenging to do films like Tubelight, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Hum Aapke Hai Kaun because you need to maintain the purity of the character.

It's Sad That...

It's very sad that I lost three very close people, Om Puri, Vinod Khanna and Reema Lagoo.

I Miss Om Puri Sir

I feel so happy when I see Om Puri sir in the teaser. I miss him so much.

I Am Fortunate To Have Salman: Kabir Khan

At the trailer launch, Kabir Khan said that he feels fortunate to have a superstar like Salman Khan in his film.

Sohail On Working With Salman

Sohail Khan, who is working with Salman Khan in Tubelight, said that it's wonderful sharing space with him.

Trailer Launch

Tubelight's trailer will be launched at 8.59 P.M. Salman will launch the trailer in the presence of the media. Keep watching this space for more updates.

Story first published: Thursday, May 25, 2017, 18:28 [IST]
