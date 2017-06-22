 »   »   » Tubelight Movie Review: Live Audience Update

Salman Khan's movie Tubelight has hit the screens today (23rd June) and people are more than excited to see their favourite superstar on the big screen. The magical combo of Kabir Khan and Salman Khan is back with Tubelight. And the movie has been getting positive response from audiences who can't stop raving about it and Salman Khan's performance.

The first day, first show of Tubelight in most of the theatres is jam-packed and if you are still unsure about this one then do read our live audience review below to know whether it's worth your moolah or not.



Umair Sandhu‏ @sandhumerry First Half Done #Tubelight ! Simply OUTSTANDING ! Beautiful Story & Eye Catching Cinematography ! @BeingSalmanKhan Career Best Performance.

Khushboo Siddhiwala‏ @KSiddhiwala #tubelight amaaaaaaaaaaazing that's all I can say !!! #siblinglove @BeingSalmanKhan you have done miraculous job here 😍 In love ❤️

Nagraj Returns‏ @CrookBond_D Finished watching #Tubelight .What a good climax. Great tribute to Om ji.Will try to articulate more once I get time.

Muskaan‏ @onlymuskaan It's simple , it's beautiful , it's brave , it will touch every chord of your soul and that's what makes it magnificent !!! #Tubelight

#FAN ✌‏ @FanDeSRK Just talked to my Cousin who lives in UAE, he is a Salman fan. He loved #Tubelight said movie has strong Emotional touch. Ppl will love it

Being Keeda‏ @being_keeda The climax of #Tubelight is something that will stay with you for the longest period of time same as #BajrangiBhaijaan #TubelightKaDost

SOHAIL KHAN‏ @ItsSohailKhan Interval #Tubelight and it is just WOW till now. Brilliant performance by @SohailKhan & other supporting cast. We miss you #OmPuri sir.

karma-action‏ @beingkarmenn #TUBELIGHT amazing movie better than BB because TL has more layers of storyline going so amazing. Loved it. @SabinaLamba

Rushita Sidhiwala‏ @russhyy Amazing Film #Tubelight , amazing direction @kabirkhankk and amazing acting @BeingSalmanKhan !!#Tubelight Very emotional and touching 💞

Prince Prithvi‏ @PrincePrithvi #Tubelight ~ Overdose of forceful emotions. Watch it only for Bhai's earnest performance. 👌 (3☆/5)

Avi‏ @chocolateavi123 #Salman aces vulnerable character act; #SRK plays a crucial role. #Tubelight all set to break all records.



The story of Tubelight is set during the 1962 war between India and China. Apart from Salman Khan, the movie also features his brother Sohail Khan, Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and the child actor Matin Rey Tangu.



