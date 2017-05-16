 »   »   » Twinkle Khanna Hides Her Age! Someone Close To Her Reveals That She's 60 Years Old!

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar's cute daughter Nitara feels that her mother is a 60-year-old woman and she's good at making coffee and works on the computer all day! She also believes that her mom is a supermom as she manages to pack her tiffin every day.

Yes, on the occasion of Mother's Day, Nitara's class teacher asked all the students to write something good about their mother and cute little Nitara ended up writing in the 'All About My Mom' card, "My mom is 60 years old." So cute, isn't it? Well, the truth to the matter is that Twinkle Khanna is just 43 years old as of now, but Nitara thinks otherwise!