 »   »   » Twinkle Khanna Hides Her Age! Someone Close To Her Reveals That She's 60 Years Old!

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar's cute daughter Nitara feels
that her mother is a 60-year-old woman and she's good at making
coffee and works on the computer all day! She also believes that
her mom is a supermom as she manages to pack her tiffin every
day.
Yes, on the occasion of Mother's Day, Nitara's class teacher
asked all the students to write something good about their mother
and cute little Nitara ended up writing in the 'All About My Mom'
card, "My mom is 60 years old." So cute, isn't it? Well, the truth
to the matter is that Twinkle Khanna is just 43 years old as of
now, but Nitara thinks otherwise!
All About My Mom
Nitara's Mother's Day special note says Twinkle Khanna is 60 years old.
years old. So cute, isn't it?
Good At Yoga
Nitara also wrote in the note that her mother Twinkle is good at
yoga.
Lovely Family
Cute little Nitara also wrote that her mommy is good at making
coffee.
Good Job
Nitara also feels that her mom 'works on the computer all
day.'
Super Parents!
The cute little one wrote that Twinkle is a supermom as she
packs her tiffin box every day.
Painting
Nitara is quite interested in art and painting and Twinkle keeps
sharing her cute little works on Twitter.
43 Years Old
The truth is that Twinkle Khanna is a 43 year old woman and not
60.
Akshay-Twinkle
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are blessed with two children,
Aarav and Nitara.
Twinkle-Nitara
Twinkle Khanna surely had a Mother's Day to remember in
2017!
Nitara
Nitara correctly wrote down that her mother loves spaghetti
and lemon water juice.
Story first published: Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 10:28 [IST]
