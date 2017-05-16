 »   »   » Twinkle Khanna Hides Her Age! Someone Close To Her Reveals That She's 60 Years Old!

Twinkle Khanna Hides Her Age! Someone Close To Her Reveals That She's 60 Years Old!

Someone close to Twinkle Khanna cutely revealed that she's a 60-year-old woman and is good at packing tiffin boxes and is also good at making coffee.

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar's cute daughter Nitara feels that her mother is a 60-year-old woman and she's good at making coffee and works on the computer all day! She also believes that her mom is a supermom as she manages to pack her tiffin every day.

Yes, on the occasion of Mother's Day, Nitara's class teacher asked all the students to write something good about their mother and cute little Nitara ended up writing in the 'All About My Mom' card, "My mom is 60 years old." So cute, isn't it? Well, the truth to the matter is that Twinkle Khanna is just 43 years old as of now, but Nitara thinks otherwise!

All About My Mom

All About My Mom

Nitara's Mother's Day special note says Twinkle Khanna is 60 years old. So cute, isn't it?

Good At Yoga

Good At Yoga

Nitara also wrote in the note that her mother Twinkle is good at yoga.

Lovely Family

Lovely Family

Cute little Nitara also wrote that her mommy is good at making coffee.

Good Job

Good Job

Nitara also feels that her mom 'works on the computer all day.'

Super Parents!

Super Parents!

The cute little one wrote that Twinkle is a supermom as she packs her tiffin box every day.

Painting

Painting

Nitara is quite interested in art and painting and Twinkle keeps sharing her cute little works on Twitter.

43 Years Old

43 Years Old

The truth is that Twinkle Khanna is a 43 year old woman and not 60.

Akshay-Twinkle

Akshay-Twinkle

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are blessed with two children, Aarav and Nitara.

Twinkle-Nitara

Twinkle-Nitara

Twinkle Khanna surely had a Mother's Day to remember in 2017!

Nitara

Nitara

Nitara correctly wrote down that her mother loves spaghetti and lemon water juice.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 10:28 [IST]
