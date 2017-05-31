Paris Diaries! Twinkle Khanna Has A Lovely Time In The City Of Love! View Pics
By: Vinod Dsouza
Subscribe to Filmibeat
The city of love Paris is everyone's dream holiday destination and Twinkle Khanna is having a lovely time there relaxing from her mundane routine back home. She posted several pictures of her trip on her Instagran handle and man, Paris is truly such a beautiful city to visit!
Check out pictures of Twinkle Khanna chilling in Paris below...
Twinkle Khanna
"We first came to Paris in 2002 and now 15 years and 35 holidays later here we are again," captioned Twinkle on Instagram.
Akshay Kumar
Will Akshay Kumar also join his wife Twinkle Khanna in Paris? We'll have to wait and watch!
Read more about: twinkle khanna
Other articles published on May 31, 2017