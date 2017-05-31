 »   »   » Paris Diaries! Twinkle Khanna Has A Lovely Time In The City Of Love! View Pics

Paris Diaries! Twinkle Khanna Has A Lovely Time In The City Of Love! View Pics

By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

The city of love Paris is everyone's dream holiday destination and Twinkle Khanna is having a lovely time there relaxing from her mundane routine back home. She posted several pictures of her trip on her Instagran handle and man, Paris is truly such a beautiful city to visit!

Check out pictures of Twinkle Khanna chilling in Paris below...

Paris Calling

Paris Calling

Twinkle Khanna holidays in the city of love Paris.

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna

"We first came to Paris in 2002 and now 15 years and 35 holidays later here we are again," captioned Twinkle on Instagram.

City Of Love

City Of Love

The city of Paris is way beyond beautiful and must be visited by one and all.

Paris

Paris

Paris and Bollywood have an unbreakable bond.

Yum Yum!

Yum Yum!

Twinkle Khanna is seen tasting several delicacies in Paris.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar

Will Akshay Kumar also join his wife Twinkle Khanna in Paris? We'll have to wait and watch!

The View

The View

Twinkle Khanna's room view in Paris is simply fantastic! Isn't it folks?

Read more about: twinkle khanna
Other articles published on May 31, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos