 »   »   » Twitter SUSPENDS Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya's Account For Posting Offensive Tweets!

Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya is known to be a controversy's child. The singer has often been in trouble for writing controversial posts on his Twitter handle.

But this time, things went out of control so much so that his Twitter account has been suspended. Reportedly the move came after Twitter users accused him of using derogatory and abusive language. "Account Suspended: This account has been suspended...," stated the message from Twitter on his handle.

On May 22, Abhijeet Bhattacharya reportedly abused some women Twitter users, including JNU student activist Shehla Rashid, after which a complaint was filed against him.

He had tweeted about the JNU student, "There is rumour she took money for two hours and didn't satisfy the client... Big racket."

After the singer's account was suspended by Twitter, Shehla Rashid thanked everyone for their support and she tweeted, "Sincere thanks to everyone for the support. Abhijeet had to delete his tweet. His Twitter account has also been suspended."

On the other hand, Abhijeet alleged that author Arundhati Roy and people supporting JNU were behind the suspension of his account.

He was quoted saying, "Yes, I just saw it. They are trying to block Paresh Rawal also. All Arundhati and JNU group behind this after Paresh Rawal and I tweeted against Arundhati for her anti-India stand."

When asked if he would try to reinstate his Twitter account, Abhijeet told PTI, "I (don't) care a damn... entire nation is with me."

Meanwhile the Twitter universe seems to be having a divided opinion on this entire controversy...

Really? They suspended his account? Why? 90% of Twitter accounts then should be suspended too for worse fanaticism, Foul language & Threats! https://t.co/JwopfD44jl — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) May 23, 2017

We need alternative platform of Twitter bcoz of its biasness.



RT if you Agree.#IStandWithAbhijeet — Arnab Goswami (@RealArnabG) May 23, 2017

Faith Restored in Twitter! Thanks for blocking a repeat abuser!!

One wicket down! One more to go!!



#IStandWithAbhijeet (not) pic.twitter.com/tqPqxdAczY — Keerthi Selvam (@keerthiselvam) May 23, 2017