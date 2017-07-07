 »   »   » UNBELIEVABLE TRANSFORMATION! Choreographer Ganesh Acharya Loses 85 KILOS, Pictures Go Viral!

Ganesh Acharya, who has been making our B-town celebrities dance to his tunes(literally!) for years, is all over the Internet owing to his drastic transformation.

You will be surprised to see that in his recent pictures, he is looking about half his previous size and that's because he has lost a whopping 85 kilos. Can't believe us? Well, we will let the pictures do the talking!

Ganesha Acharya's Transformation Talking about this drastic weight loss, Ganesh told HT, "It was tough for me. I have been working on my body for the past one-and-a-half years." He's Shedding His Extra Kilos He further revealed, "I had even put on 30-40kg for my film Hey Bro (2015), and my weight had then touched 200kg. Ab vahi weight utaar raha hoon (I am shedding that weight now)." Inspiring! The National Award-winning choreographer says that the motivation for his weight loss was to show people a different version of himself. I Have To Do This: Acharya Speaking about the same, he said, "Karna hi tha (I had to do this)! Ek soch thi ki (I had this determination that) I just have to do this." Way To Go, Mr Acharya! "Logon ne Ganesh Acharya ko mota hi dekha hai (people have only seen the fat Ganesh Acharya), that's why I wanted to change the image. I have lost almost 85kg now." Ganesh Feels More Energetic Now He says, "I danced even when I had so much weight, but the difference between then and now is that the energy in my dance has doubled." Ganesh To Release A Video Of His Weight Loss Journey He reveals, "I'm soon going to launch a video on YouTube that will showcase the journey of how I transformed my body." His Pictures Go Viral For All The Right Reasons The internet is going gaga over Ganesh Acharya's clearly visible workout efforts and through his transformation, the choreographer has made it clear that nothing is impossible if we make up our mind to do it!

