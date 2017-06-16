 »   »   » Unlike Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek! Saif Ali Khan Made Sure Paparazzi Get Pics Of Baby Taimur

Remember the time when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tried her best to hide baby Aaradhya from the world. The diva was also criticised for it as the more she was keeping Aaradhya away, the more curious the media was getting. Well, we also have some pictures to prove it (more about it below.)

But Saif Ali Khan took a wise decision related to his baby. The actor is well aware that he is a public figure and it is but natural that people would want to see the pictures of his little one. Read what made us say this.

When Kareena Attended This Party With Taimur At Laksshya Kapoor's (Tusshar Kapoor's son) 1st birthday party, Kareena came with a 6-month-old Taimur and made him wave. It Was Saif's Idea To Make Taimur Wave Kareena Kapoor had revealed that it was her husband Saif Ali Khan's idea to let paparazzi click Taimur Ali Khan's picture. It Was About Safety On this, Saif told a leading daily, "For me, it was not about superstition, it was about safety. The paparazzi culture is getting really bad. Media Is Always Outside Our Home ''They are always outside our home. But it isn't as bad as it is abroad. It will only get there for sure.'' The More You Hide, The More Aggressive They Get ''They will get the picture anyway sooner or later. The more you hide, the more aggressive they will get.'' It's Better To Give Them Pics ''I wanted to avoid that push and shove. It's better to give them that pic.'' Taimur Should Not Be Treated Differently ''I told Bebo to hold his hand and make him wave to the photographers. Also, I feel, why should Taimur be treated any different from other children out there. People put up their baby pictures." But Aishwarya Didn't Believe In That When Aaradhya was born, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan protected her daughter all the time from the paparazzi. Many Called Her An Over Possessive Mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan faced a lot of flak because of this attitude. Many started calling her an over possessive mother. Her Strict Instructions To The Staff Her staff used to try really hard to deter the media from catching sight of her baby. Aishwarya Also Used Props To Hide Aaradhya's Face To hide Aaradhya Bachchan's face, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan used all kinds of props, from a shawl to a folder to her blazer. The Bachchans Even Hid The Name Of Aaradhya For Months This shocked many as the Bachchan family kept the name of their little one a secret for months. Well, only god knows what was there to hide in this!

