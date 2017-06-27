 »   »   » Unseen & Rare Pictures Of Salman Khan Being BALD!

Salman Khan has had several hairstyles throughout his filmy career and has never hesitated to experiment with them. Around close to two decades ago, the actor went bald for a certain period of time and Instagram's 'Unseen_Pic' handle shared a throwback picture of the actor being bald and playing with his doggy!
Check out the pictures of Salman Khan being bald below! With hair or without hair, Salman Khan looks handsome in all of them.
A Bald Salman
Salman Khan's rare and unseen picture of being bald.
Hrithik-Salman
An old picture of a bald Salman Khan along with a much younger Hrithik Roshan.
Blonde Girls
Beautiful blonde girls play with Salman Khan's bald head during an awards show back in the day.
Father & Son
Salim Khan poses for a picture with his son, a bald Salman Khan at that time.
Tubelight
Salman Khan's latest release Tubelight is out in the theatres and the film did not meet the audiences expectations.
Story first published: Tuesday, June 27, 2017, 15:36 [IST]
Please Wait while comments are loading...