 »   »   » Varun Agarwal's 'How I Braved Anu Aunty & Cofounded A Million Dollar Company' To Be Made Into A Film

They say 'many dreams come true but some have silver linings'
and the silver lining has shone upon Varun Agarwal as Dangal
director Nitesh Tiwari is all set to make Varun's novel 'How I
Braved Anu Aunty & Co-founded A Million Dollar Company' into a
movie!
The novel inspired a lot of youngsters to start their own
company and if the film is made, India can end up being the startup
capital of the world. Varun's book is funny, witty and showcases
how dreams are crushed in India. We're all super excited and
eagerly waiting for more details from Nitesh Tiwari.
Varun Agarwal
Varun Agarwal's book will be made into a film by Dangal director
Nitesh Tiwari.
Auto Na Mila
Varun also made a music video named Auto Na Mila and it starred
The Void girls Rithika Perimal and Suvarna Magaji.
We're Not Gonna Take It!
Varun also made a rendition of Twisted Sister's - We're Not
Gonna Take It featuring Mount Carmel College girls Farah Magi and
others.
Women's Day Special
Varun released the video on Women's Day in 2016 and showed the
plight that girls go through on a daily basis.
Preity Zinta
Varun Agarwal had also directed a commercial involving Preity
Zinta way back in 2008-09.
Commercial
The commercial was aired on television and that was a stepping
stone for Varun Agarwal.
TedTalks
Varun Agarwal also spoke at the TedTalks and inspired several
other people with his speech.
Don't Be A 'C'
His parody song Don't Be A 'C' featuring 'Anu Aunty' went viral
on the net during its release.
Entrepreneur
Varun Agarwal is an entrepreneur who runs the clothing line Alma
Mater which caters to school and college merchs.
How I Braved Anu Aunty &
Co-founded A Million Dollar Company
The novel 'How I Braved Anu Aunty And Co-founded A Million
Dollar Company' inspired a lot of people to start their own
companies.
Varun & Anu Aunty
So finally, both Varun Agarwal and Anu Aunty are all set to
enter Bollywood.
Story first published: Monday, May 15, 2017, 11:20 [IST]
Please Wait while comments are loading...