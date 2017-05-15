 »   »   » Varun Agarwal's 'How I Braved Anu Aunty & Cofounded A Million Dollar Company' To Be Made Into A Film

They say 'many dreams come true but some have silver linings' and the silver lining has shone upon Varun Agarwal as Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari is all set to make Varun's novel 'How I Braved Anu Aunty & Co-founded A Million Dollar Company' into a movie!

The novel inspired a lot of youngsters to start their own company and if the film is made, India can end up being the startup capital of the world. Varun's book is funny, witty and showcases how dreams are crushed in India. We're all super excited and eagerly waiting for more details from Nitesh Tiwari.