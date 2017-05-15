 »   »   » Varun Agarwal's 'How I Braved Anu Aunty & Cofounded A Million Dollar Company' To Be Made Into A Film

Varun Agarwal's 'How I Braved Anu Aunty & Cofounded A Million Dollar Company' To Be Made Into A Film

Varun Agarwal's novel 'How I Braved Anu Aunty & Co-founded A Million Dollar Company' to be made into a movie by Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari.

By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

They say 'many dreams come true but some have silver linings' and the silver lining has shone upon Varun Agarwal as Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari is all set to make Varun's novel 'How I Braved Anu Aunty & Co-founded A Million Dollar Company' into a movie!

The novel inspired a lot of youngsters to start their own company and if the film is made, India can end up being the startup capital of the world. Varun's book is funny, witty and showcases how dreams are crushed in India. We're all super excited and eagerly waiting for more details from Nitesh Tiwari.

Varun Agarwal

Varun Agarwal

Varun Agarwal's book will be made into a film by Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari.

Auto Na Mila

Auto Na Mila

Varun also made a music video named Auto Na Mila and it starred The Void girls Rithika Perimal and Suvarna Magaji.

We're Not Gonna Take It!

We're Not Gonna Take It!

Varun also made a rendition of Twisted Sister's - We're Not Gonna Take It featuring Mount Carmel College girls Farah Magi and others.

Women's Day Special

Women's Day Special

Varun released the video on Women's Day in 2016 and showed the plight that girls go through on a daily basis.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta

Varun Agarwal had also directed a commercial involving Preity Zinta way back in 2008-09.

Commercial

Commercial

The commercial was aired on television and that was a stepping stone for Varun Agarwal.

TedTalks

TedTalks

Varun Agarwal also spoke at the TedTalks and inspired several other people with his speech.

Don't Be A 'C'

Don't Be A 'C'

His parody song Don't Be A 'C' featuring 'Anu Aunty' went viral on the net during its release.

Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

Varun Agarwal is an entrepreneur who runs the clothing line Alma Mater which caters to school and college merchs.

How I Braved Anu Aunty & Co-founded A Million Dollar Company

How I Braved Anu Aunty & Co-founded A Million Dollar Company

The novel 'How I Braved Anu Aunty And Co-founded A Million Dollar Company' inspired a lot of people to start their own companies.

Varun & Anu Aunty

Varun & Anu Aunty

So finally, both Varun Agarwal and Anu Aunty are all set to enter Bollywood.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Read more about: dangal, Nitesh Tiwari
Story first published: Monday, May 15, 2017, 11:20 [IST]
Other articles published on May 15, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Buy Movie Tickets

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos