 »   »   » MADE IN INDIA! Varun Dhawan & Anushka Sharma To Share Screen Space For The First Time In Sui Dhaaga

Make way for a new on-screen jodi in town! Confused? We are talking about Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma who are all set to work together for the first time.

Didn't that news excite you? Well, it would be quite interesting to watch these two amazing talents share screen space. Meanwhile, we have got you all the inside scoop about this film. Read on...

Anushka Sharma Drops A Riddle For Varun The 'Phillauri' actress got the Twitterati talking when she dropped this riddle on her Twitter handle. Varun Dhawan Needs A Helpline The young lad said he needs a helpline and asked for some time. It's Sui Dhaaga, Says Varun At the stroke of midnight, Varun finally revealed the mystery as Sui Dhaaga, his new film with Anushka Sharma. Ab Maja Aaayega Anushka tweeted that it would be quite fun to work with Varun in this film. Varun Dhawan Has A Message Sui Dhaagi is 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' director Sharat Katariya's second directorial film. Talking about Varun Dhawan said, "From Gandhiji to Modiji, our country's leaders have always endorsed the mantra of Made in India. With Sui Dhaaga, I am proud to take their message to millions of movie lovers in a manner that is entertaining and relevant." Sui Dhaaga Is Varun's First Film Under Yash Raj Films Banner He further added, "I really liked the script Sharat had written and I am happy that I am teaming up with YRF on this movie. Anushka and me are teaming up for the first time so I am sure there will be fireworks." Anushka Sharma Talks About Sui Dhaaga Anushka Sharma said, "I always get excited with unique ideas that have human interest stories. Sui Dhaaga is a story of self reliance that I believe will connect to the grassroots level with every Indian. And I am really looking forward to work with Varun Dhawan and the team of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya." Mint Fresh Romance With a title that induces curiosity, the film also holds promise with this mint fresh pairing of Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma. The Reason Why Varun Dhawan And Anushka Sharma Were Cast In This Film Speaking about the film, Maneesh Sharma said, "After the love and appreciation Dum Laga Ke Haisha garnered from the audience, it's very exciting to team up once again with Sharat to tell a heartwarming story of pride and self reliance. This story finds its roots in the heart of India, and reflects the passion that runs through the veins of every single Indian. Sui Dhaaga is a story that will resonate with all of us, and with Varun and Anushka I think we've found just the right vehicles to tell it." Director's Take Sharat Katariya signed off, "Finally, we have a story worth telling. It's a great feeling to begin again. There is excitement mixed with nervousness. There is joy of reuniting with old friends and new collaborators. Everyone is even more experienced than before...hoping we'll work again with the same innocence and joy."

Sui Dhaaga will hit the shooting floors in January 2018 and is slated to release on Gandhi Jayanti 2018.