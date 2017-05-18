 »   »   » Veteran Actress Reema Lagoo Passes Away!

Veteran Bollywood actress Reema Lagoo passed away here following a cardiac arrest early on Thursday morning, a family source said.

After the 59-year-old Marathi TV and stage actress complained of chest pain on Wednesday night, she was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Andheri, Mumbai where she breathed her last.

The actor was famous for playing the 'mother' in both movies and television.

Her most popular movies were Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Maine Pyar Kiya and Kal Ho Na Ho.