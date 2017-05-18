 »   »   » Veteran Actress Reema Lagoo Passes Away!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Veteran Bollywood actress Reema Lagoo passed away here following
a cardiac arrest early on Thursday morning, a family source
said.
After the 59-year-old Marathi TV and stage actress complained of
chest pain on Wednesday night, she was rushed to Kokilaben
Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Andheri, Mumbai where she breathed her
last.
The actor was famous for playing the 'mother' in both movies and
television.
Her most popular movies were Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Hum Saath
Saath Hain, Maine Pyar Kiya and Kal Ho Na Ho.
