 »   »   » Vivek Looking To Do Powerful, Intense Love Story

He gave serious love goals to women when he portrayed Aditya in the 2002 film Saathiya. Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi, who is now mostly seen in actioners and comedy movies, says he is looking for intense love stories.

Has the romantic genre taken a back seat for Vivek? "No, it hasn't. I am actually looking to do powerful and beautiful romance," Vivek told IANS over phone from Mumbai.



The 40-year-old says he is looking for "something age appropriate" in the romantic genre.



"I'm seriously looking for a good love story that is kind and of my age. Something which is more age appropriate that I can play with a little more maturity. Something honest, real, intense and powerful love story. I'd love to do that," he added.



Vivek is currently busy promoting his forthcoming film Bank Chor, directed by Bumpy. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh.



Bank Chor is the story of three idiots trying to rob a bank. Directed by Bumpy and produced by Ashish Patil, Bank Chor is a fun comic thriller. The movie is expected to release worldwide on June 16.