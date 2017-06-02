 »   »   » SOMETHING IS FISHY! Vivek Oberoi Says He Wants Salman Khan To BREAK Records Of Prabhas’ Baahubali 2

Surprised? So are we! We all know that Vivek Oberoi and Salman Khan have been not on talking terms and the reason is obvious - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Vivek was once involved in tussle with Salman over Aishwarya Rai, whom he was dating back then. Following that incident, there have been several instances wherein Vivek has tried to make peace with the Dabangg star.



Vivek On Salman’s Tubelight Vivek Anand Oberoi says he hopes Salman Khan's Tubelight breaks the records set by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Ahem Ahem! "I want 'Tubelight' to break records of 'Baahubali' and become a superhit film." Vivek also praised Baahubali as ‘an outstanding film'.

Vivek Wishes Luck To Salman & His Team I feel 'Tubelight' has all the capacity to make Hindi cinema proud all around the world and I would like to wish all the luck for the entire team of 'Tubelight'," Vivek said on Thursday.

Vivek Was Present At Dadasaheb Phalke Awards He spoke on the sidelines of the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards, where he was honoured for his contribution towards Hindi cinema and social work.

Recently, He Took A Dig At Salman During the promotion of his upcoming film, Bank Chor, recently, Vivek Oberoi took a sly dig at Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and we gotta say that it was totally unexpected.

Here’s What He Had Said: While talking to the media, Vivek said, "Last time jab maine press con bulai thi toh meri tashreef lag gayi thi, is baar Ritiesh ki lagegi, Aur jis jis ko yeh baat samajh nahin aayi. Aap sab Tubelight hain".

We Wonder What Is Vivek Oberoi Upto! It was indeed very surprising to see Vivek recalling that unfortunate incident after good fourteen years.



On the film front, Vivek will next be seen in "Bank Chor", releasing on June 16.