 »   »   » HOLDING ONTO THE PAST! Vivek Oberoi Takes A Dig At Salman Khan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Fearlessly!

Who could forget the infamous fight of Vivek Oberoi and Salman Khan that happened about a decade ago over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Guess what? During the promotion of his upcoming film, Bank Chor, Vivek Oberoi just took a sly dig at Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and we gotta say that it was totally unexpected.



Vivek Comments On Salman & Aishwarya While talking to the media, Vivek said, "Last time jab maine press con bulai thi toh meri tashreef lag gayi thi, is baar Ritiesh ki lagegi, Aur jis jis ko yeh baat samajh nahin aayi. Aap sab Tubelight hain".

Surprising! It is indeed quite surprising to see Vivek recalling that unfortunate incident after good fourteen years.

Last Year, Vivek Had Praised Salman Remember? Last year, how Vivek had praised Salman by saying, "It is great to see a big star (referring to Salman) going out and taking such a different kind of a role (wrestler in Sultan), different subject and doing so well with it. We should praise every good film and be happy for a successful film as it's one industry."

Has Vivek Moved On From The Past? In the same interview, when Vivek was asked if he has moved on from his 2003 fight with Salman, he had mentioned, "I don't dwell in the past, and I believe negativity helps no one."

‘I Move On, Rather Than Mull Over The Past’ "I'm someone who has always had a positive outlook towards life. I move on, rather than mull over the past."

"What I've learnt in my 14-year journey in Bollywood is that no matter how successful you are, nothing is better than humility. When I praise someone's work, I do not have any vested interest."



Vivek Has Always Tried To Extend Olive Branches For several years now, Vivek has always tried to bury the hatchet between him and Salman. His gestures, however, have mostly been met with silence from Salman.

Does Salman’s Ignorance Affect Vivek? "No! Unfortunately, some people are stuck in a time warp about an incident that happened in my life 13 years ago. I'm celebrating my life every day," had said Vivek.

'I'm Blessed With More Than I Could Dream Of' "I have a great life and a beautiful family, I wake up to bliss every day. I'm blessed with more than I could dream of. The respect I get is something I had never imagined I would get 10 years ago. I feel so much gratitude for it all."



Coming back to Vivek, as we mentioned above, he is gearing up for his upcoming film, Bank Chor that also casts Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role and all set to hit the theatres on 16 June, 2017.



