 »   »   » Waiting For Krrish 4? Hrithik Roshan Has Some News For You!

When sci-fi films were a rarity in Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan together with his filmmaker Rakesh Roshan gave us Koi..Mil Gaya. Later, India got its first super hero on the big screen in the form of Krrish.

Not just kids but even the grown-ups loved watching him don the cape and save the world from super-villains. After Krrish and Krrish 3, there were talks about Krrish 4 being next on the cards.



Meanwhile here's what Hrithik Roshan has to say about the next film in this popular franchise...



My Father Has Got The Seed Of The Project Duggu was quoted as saying to DNA, "My father has just got the seed of the project."

The Scripting Of Krrish 4 Will Take Some Time He further added, "We need to sit down, work out and develop the script. That will take time."

Will An A-Lister Be A Superheroine In Krrish 4? There were talks that along with Hrithik, Krrish 4 will also feature an A-lister as a superheroine. When the actor was asked about it, he smiled and answered,"I have liked the idea that my dad told me about. So let's see."

Meanwhile Hrithik Is Already Playing A Math Wizard Last week, it was reported that Hrithik is all set to play mathematician Anand Kumar of 'Super 30' in Vikas Bahl's next.

Is He In Talks For One More Film? A liitle birdie tells us that Hrithik is also a strong contender to play Lord Shiva in the film adaptation of Amish Tripathi's best seller novel 'The Legends Of Meluha'.



Well, it looks like we will get to see more of Hrithik on screen but hey, we ain't complaining either!