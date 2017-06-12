 »   »   » Akshay Kumar's Toilet Ek Prem Katha Trailer Is One Of A Kind! Watch It Here

The trailer of Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet Ek Prem Katha is out and the satire take on Prime Minister Narenda Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan campaign takes comedy to a whole new level. The trailer has all the elements of a typical masala Bollywood film and we can't wait for the movie to hit the theatres!

Watch the trailer of Toilet Ek Prem Katha below!

Toilet Ek Prem Katha is all set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2017 and this Independance Day will provide a whole new message to the countrymen about toilets and cleanliness. Karan Johar also took to Twitter and praised the trailer by saying, "Super trailer akshay!! Can't wait to watch this exceptionally relevant and entertaining film!!!!!"