 »   »   » LEAKED! Watch Varun Dhawan & Jacqueline Fernandez Indulge In A Steamy Lip-Lock For Judwaa 2

Varun Dhawan is currently busy shooting for Judwaa 2. The film has him playing a double role for the first time and we are damn excited to watch the young lad in this new avatar.

Meanwhile we have some latest scoop about this film. Want to know more? Then scroll down to read further...



Varun And Jacqueline Set The Temperatures Soaring High While browsing the internet, we recently came across a steamy video of Varun and Jacqueline from Judwaa 2 sets which is just too hot to handle!

Kissa Kiss Ka In the leaked video, the duo are seen indulging in a wild lip-lock! While Varun is seen donning colourful ala Govinda's style, Jacqueline looks pretty in a jacket, blue top and shorts with sneakers.

Salman Khan's Cameo Meanwhile the film's other leading lady Taapsee Pannu recently confirmed that the original Judwaa star Salman Khan has a guest appearance in this sequel.

She was quoted as saying, "We are all excited to shoot with him. Something we all have been looking forward to. He's someone who everyone loved in the original film and is an inseparable part of the franchise and I'm glad he will be part of Judwaa 2 as well."



Oonchi Hai Building Song The makers have recreated the iconic song Oonchi Hai Building from the original flick and we just can't wait to watch on the big screen.



Directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is slated to release on 29th September.