 »   »   » What Made Varun Dhawan So Emotional At An Event With Alia Bhatt?

Actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan came together to launch a Ganapati song from choreographer-director Ganesh Acharya's upcoming Marathi film 'Bhikari'.

The launch took place on Sunday.

Varun Gets Emotional Praising Acharya, Varun said, "Masterji (Ganesh) has been biggest part of my life. I know him since my childhood. I have grown up in front of him, so I am a bit emotional launching his film's song." Awww! He further added, "Many choreographers choreograph songs from their mind, but he is the only person who choreographs songs from his heart." Varun: Acharya Is A Devotee Of Lord Ganesha "In this song as well, I could see each artiste dancing in the song with full passion and not for promotion of the film as it was all coming from within them. He has massive faith on Ganapati and that is the reason I know his film and his team will be successful," he added. Alia On Ganesh Acharya Alia, who has worked with Acharya in Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, said: "Masterji (Ganesh) is definitely a master of his craft as he is a master of expression, dance and heart. I have just started knowing him." Alia Was All Praise For The Choreographer "Varun and I have both worked with him in 'Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya' and at that moment, I just thought that I should absorb and grab his talent in terms of expression, dance and everything." Ganesh Acharya Thanks Alia & Varun Talking about the song, Acharya said: "I am really happy that my Ganapati song has been launched by Varun and Alia." Ganesh Acharya On His Film "We have worked very hard for the film. We are not looking this film as Hindi or Marathi as we have tried to raise the bar and scale of the film," added Acharya.

'Bhikari' revolves around the sensitive relationship between a mother and her son in the backdrop of their business. It features Swwapnil Joshi, Rucha Inamdar, Guru Thakur, Sayaji Shinde, Milind Shinde, Kirti Aadarkar, Sunil Pal and Pradip Kabra.