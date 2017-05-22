 »   »   » What Will Happen To The Bikini Slow Motion Scenes? Priyanka Chopra's Baywatch Gets 5 CBFC Cuts! SAD!

What Will Happen To The Bikini Slow Motion Scenes? Priyanka Chopra's Baywatch Gets 5 CBFC Cuts! SAD!

The CBFC gave Priyanka Chopra's Baywatch an 'A' certificate and has ordered 5 cuts! Will the famous slow motion bikini run scenes go away? Read to know!

By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

The CBFC cleared Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood debut Baywatch with an 'A' certificate and has ordered 5 cuts. Thankfully, the Censor Board has asked to cut only vulgar words in five dialogues and the bikini slow motion scenes and other hot scenes remain intact! Phew!

"Baywatch is crammed with cuss words and filthy language. We deleted portions where we thought the smutty language was unnecessary," and "I'd like to stress that we've given an 'A' certificate, not just for the bikinis, but for the strong language as well," said Pahlaj Nihalani.

Baywatch

Baywatch

"There was no rationale to cut the bikini images," said Pahlaj Nihalani.

Slow Motion Run!

Slow Motion Run!

"For one, the series ran on satellite television in India for years and contained lengthy shots of women in bikinis," said Nihalani.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra

"Secondly, Indian filmmakers really need to stop making such a big issue about bikinis," quipped Pahlaj.

Change Of Heart?

Change Of Heart?

"Go to Goa or Mauritius. The beaches are carpeted with women in bikinis. What is the big deal about such shots?" revealed Pahlaj.

Bad Lingo Out!

Bad Lingo Out!

"But we've allowed the bad language in several dialogues because we felt cutting them took away from the flavour and intention of the words," revealed Pahlaj.

Hollywood Debut

Hollywood Debut

Priyanka Chopra is all set for her Hollywood debut in Baywatch!

PeeCee In Hollywood

PeeCee In Hollywood

If Baywatch is a success, then Priyanka Chopra might end up getting many offers in Hollywood.

It's Fun & Work!

It's Fun & Work!

PeeCee had a lot of fun during the shoot of her Hollywood debut Baywatch.

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock is the lead actor in the film Baywatch.

Hotness Alert

Hotness Alert

Baywatch is filled with hotness and we're all eagerly waiting for the film to release in India.

Baywatch

Baywatch

Baywatch is all set to hit the theatres on May 26, 2017 in India.

Read more about: priyanka chopra
Other articles published on May 22, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Buy Movie Tickets

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos