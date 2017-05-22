 »   »   » What Will Happen To The Bikini Slow Motion Scenes? Priyanka Chopra's Baywatch Gets 5 CBFC Cuts! SAD!

The CBFC cleared Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood debut Baywatch with an 'A' certificate and has ordered 5 cuts. Thankfully, the Censor Board has asked to cut only vulgar words in five dialogues and the bikini slow motion scenes and other hot scenes remain intact! Phew!

"Baywatch is crammed with cuss words and filthy language. We deleted portions where we thought the smutty language was unnecessary," and "I'd like to stress that we've given an 'A' certificate, not just for the bikinis, but for the strong language as well," said Pahlaj Nihalani.