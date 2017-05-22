 »   »   » What Will Happen To The Bikini Slow Motion Scenes? Priyanka Chopra's Baywatch Gets 5 CBFC Cuts! SAD!

The CBFC cleared Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood debut Baywatch with
an 'A' certificate and has ordered 5 cuts. Thankfully, the Censor
Board has asked to cut only vulgar words in five dialogues and the
bikini slow motion scenes and other hot scenes remain intact!
Phew!
"Baywatch is crammed with cuss words and filthy language. We
deleted portions where we thought the smutty language was
unnecessary," and "I'd like to stress that we've given an 'A'
certificate, not just for the bikinis, but for the strong language
as well," said Pahlaj Nihalani.
Baywatch
"There was no rationale to cut the bikini images," said Pahlaj
Nihalani.
Slow Motion Run!
"For one, the series ran on satellite television in India for
years and contained lengthy shots of women in bikinis," said
Nihalani.
Priyanka Chopra
"Secondly, Indian filmmakers really need to stop making such a
big issue about bikinis," quipped Pahlaj.
Change Of Heart?
"Go to Goa or Mauritius. The beaches are carpeted with women in
bikinis. What is the big deal about such shots?" revealed
Pahlaj.
Bad Lingo Out!
"But we've allowed the bad language in several dialogues because
we felt cutting them took away from the flavour and intention of
the words," revealed Pahlaj.
Hollywood Debut
Priyanka Chopra is all set for her Hollywood debut in
Baywatch!
PeeCee In Hollywood
If Baywatch is a success, then Priyanka Chopra might end up
getting many offers in Hollywood.
It's Fun & Work!
PeeCee had a lot of fun during the shoot of her Hollywood debut
Baywatch.
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock is the lead actor in the film
Baywatch.
Hotness Alert
Baywatch is filled with hotness and we're all eagerly waiting
for the film to release in India.
Baywatch
Baywatch is all set to hit the theatres on May 26, 2017 in
India.
Please Wait while comments are loading...