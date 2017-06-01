 »   »   » BACHPAN KI BAAT! When A Hungry Salman Khan Snatched A Roti From Varun Dhawan's Hand

We know that Varun Dhawan shares a special bond with his 'bhai' Salman Khan. Time and again, the young lad has spoken about how he has been inspired by the superstar's work.

Now, Varun is all set to share some of Salman's secret! Where you would ask? Well, we have the answer for you...

Varun On A Popular Celebrity Chat Show The 'Judwaa 2' actor will be the next guest on Filmfare's newly-launched celebrity chat show titled Famously Filmfare where he will talk at length about his life, relationships and career. Salman Calls Varun's Mother 'Laali Maa' Varun will be seen sharing some of his first few memories of Salman where he mentions how Bhai fondly calls his mom Laali Ma and loves the food she makes. Hunger Chronicles The actor will also be narrating an anecdote where he will be seen talking about an incident where Salman had once snatched away a roti from Varun when the latter was a kid because he was hungry. His Rumoured Tiff With Sidharth Malhotra On the show, Varun will also be opening up about his equation with Alia Bhatt and his rumoured tiff with Sidharth Malhotra. Salman's Special Surprise In Judwaa 2 Buzz is that Salman Khan will soon be shooting for his cameo for Judwaa 2. One hears that his twin characters of Raja and Prem from Judwaa will be seen reuniting with Varun Dhawan's twin characters in the climax sequence of the sequel.

Coming back to the celebrity show, we just can't wait for Varun's episode to go on air! What about you folks?