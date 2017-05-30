 »   »   » When Farah Khan & Karan Johar Made Their Bestie Shahrukh Khan Go RED IN THE FACE!

Farah Khan, Shahrukh Khan and Karan Johar are best friends thick as thieves! Time and again, they have spoken about their love that they have for each other.

In fact, Farah is known for sharing throwback pictures on her Instagram page which is a good trip down the memory lane. Recently, she did something similar.

Check it out here...

We Feel You, SRK! Farah shared a blast from the past where she, KJo and SRK are at a retro-themed party. In the photo, an embarrassed Shahrukh looks on while Farah and Karan continue to indulge in some friendly antics. By the way, we just can't get over SRK's multi-colored shirt and Farah-Karan's headbands! When KJo & Farah Looked Drunk! This picture dates back to Farah's wedding. Her First Award She captioned the picture as, "1st n only award i won for Pehla Nasha..25 yrs ago n 25 kgs lighter..yes thats sajid lifting me." Farah With Hrithik They had clicked this photo when they were in Koh Samui for New Year's Eve in 2003. Flashback When Farah used to be Govinda's dance partner in his shows!

Truly, time flies and how!