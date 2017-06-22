 »   »   » When Jhanvi Kapoor DROPPED A BOMB On Her Mom Sridevi By Making This Confession!

My First Priority Is Always My Children

"I don't want to do a film just for the sake of doing it. My first priority is always my children. So, when I did English Vinglish, the schedule was according to my convenience.



R Balki (producer of English Vinglish) is a dear friend, so he worked out the schedule in a way that my children could be with me.



Bachchon ki holidays chal rahi thi, so we shot in those two months. After that, some offers came but I didn't end up taking them because of several reasons like being on outdoors and being away from the kids, and sometimes, you are just not happy with the script."





