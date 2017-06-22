When Jhanvi Kapoor DROPPED A BOMB On Her Mom Sridevi By Making This Confession!
Sridevi's upcoming film Mom has left everyone quite curious with its tell-a-little trailer. At the same time, all eyes are set towards her daughter Jhanvi's Bollywood debut regarding whom lately various speculations have been doing the round.
In a recent interview with DNA, the 'Mom' actress got candid about her daughter's big break in B-town, playing a mother both in reel and real and more. Read on to know more...
My First Priority Is Always My Children
"I don't want to do a film just for the sake of doing it. My first priority is always my children. So, when I did English Vinglish, the schedule was according to my convenience.
R Balki (producer of English Vinglish) is a dear friend, so he worked out the schedule in a way that my children could be with me.
Bachchon ki holidays chal rahi thi, so we shot in those two months. After that, some offers came but I didn't end up taking them because of several reasons like being on outdoors and being away from the kids, and sometimes, you are just not happy with the script."
It's Not Necessary That I Have To Keep Myself Busy
"I am not keen on taking up these films. It's not necessary that I have to keep myself busy. I should love the subject, it should touch my heart, I should feel for my character and the other characters around me - then I will do it for sure.
All of this matters. But the main thing is it has to be done according to my convenience."
I Always Go With My Instincts
"I always go with my instincts. More than anything, the character has to suit me. I can't do stuff that I did 10 or 20 years ago. I won't be comfortable doing it anymore.
I Want My Children To Feel Proud Of What I Am Doing
"I want my children to feel proud of what I'm doing. So, yes, obviously, I will pick films that have great stories and which don't require me to be who I was years ago. It won't seem or look logical anymore."
I See A Lot Of Myself In Jhanvi
"Jhanvi is more like me. She's very sensitive, naive, obedient... I see so much of myself in her. Khushi is independent, strong and has her own mind."
When Sridevi Didn't Want Jhanvi To Become An Actress
"In the beginning, I didn't want Jhanvi to become an actress. As a parent, one is naturally protective of their children and you are literally exposing them to the world.
Itne saal aapne usko protect kiya and you want them to just happily settle. Bas stress-free ho jao but that doesn't happen.
Today, children too have their own minds and beginning mein, I ignored it and tried to caution her saying that this is a tough job.
There's so much sacrifice, so much to give - no pain, no gain. But it seems she's ready for it. As parents, we will support her."
I Have Never Made My Kids Sit And Watch My Films
"Jhanvi has not seen my films. I have never made my kids sit and watch my movies. I think they haven't seen most of them, except for Mr India and a few others."
When Jhanvi Confessed To Sridevi That She Wanted To Be An Actress
"The first time Janvi confessed that she wanted to become an actress was when someone asked her what she wanted to do in life. She said, ‘I will become a doctor. But not in real life. In a movie, I will play a doctor.'
It was so funny and I was like, ‘Hello, what are you saying?' (Laughs) Maybe, at the back of her mind, she had decided, but she was too shy to express it to us. Slowly, slowly bomb phoda!"