 »   »   » SHE LEFT US CONFUSED! When Katrina Kaif Made Salman Khan Put His Arm Around Alia Bhatt!

Recently Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt attended a press conference held to announce the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2017 where they spoke about their IIFA performances this year, among other things.

However while interacting with the media, Kat surprised all when she forced Salman to place Salman's arm around Alia during photo-op..

What Exactly Transpired Salman, Katrina and Alia stood up to pose for the paparazzi. The Tubelight actor who was standing in between Alia and Katrina, did not put his arm around Alia. He put his other arm behind his back instead. Here's What Katrina Did Next When Kat noticed this, she reached out for his arm, pulled it from behind his back and made him put it around Alia as well! Aww..that's so sweet! Salman To Perform Radio Song The superstar revealed that he will be seen performing on the Radio song from his upcoming flick Tubelight. Nominated For Sultan Salman has been nominated in the Best Actor category for his performance in the movie Sultan at the IIFA Awards. Salman And Katrina To Reunite For Tiger Zinda Hai The former lovers will be seen sharing screen space in Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai which is slated for a Christmas 2017 release.

Meanwhile check out the video here...

Coming back to IIFA awards, the event will take place at the iconic MetLife Stadium, New York on the 14th & 15th of July and will be hosted by none other than Karan Johar!