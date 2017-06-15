When They Were DATING! Why A Heartbroken Katrina Kaif Thought Salman Khan Was MEAN To Her!
Katrina Kaif shares a special bond with Salman Khan. He is her friend, philosopher and guide. In a recent interview to a leading daily, Katrina opened up about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Salman Khan.
She also talked about an old incident, where she thought that her then boyfriend Salman Khan was mean to her.
Salman Has A Kind Heart
Katrina Kaif said, ''We all know that Salman has the kind of heart that loves to help people.''
He Encouraged Me
''But for me, the greatest strength that he was to me was that he didn't try to make things different for me, he encouraged me every moment to stand up, find my own feet and work hard."
I Was To Be A Part Of The Movie Saaya
"He always had a lot of belief in me. I was to be a part of the movie Saaya.''
John Abraham Was The Hero
''Anurag Basu was the director, John Abraham was the hero and I was cast in the film.''
I Was Called For A Shot
''I was called one night for a shot. It was a silent shot, that too I was playing a ghost. It was a passing shot.''
I Was Thrown Out..
"After shooting for two days, I was told I am chucked out. When I left the room, I started crying, I was bawling my eyes out.''
And Salman Was Just Laughing
"Sometime in the day, I met Salman and I'm weeping, and he's just laughing.''
I Thought He Is So Mean
''I started to think he's so mean. I'm thinking my career is over and I've been chucked out from my first film and it's the end of my life and he's laughing?''
Later, He Calmed Me Down
''He finally gave in and calmed me down saying, you don't understand, this doesn't mean anything.''