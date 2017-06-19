 »   »   » Kids! Kids! Kids! When Rani Mukerji's Daughter Adira Left Vaani Kapoor A Little Embarrassed!

Okay! Imagine this, You visit someone's house knowing that there lives a munchkin and you're all excited to meet him/her. And the moment they see you, they start crying... How does it feel! A little embarrassing?

Well, something similar happened to Vaani Kapoor when she visited Aditya Chopra & Rani Mukerji's daughter, Adira. Read Vaani Kapoor's funny yet sweet revelation about her first meet with Adira.

Vaani On Adira "Adira is a darling. She is a cutie pie. But she cries when she sees me," says Vaani Kapoor in an interview with DNA. Adira Is Not Much Comfortable With People "I have understood that Adira is not very comfortable with people or going to a lot of them around her. I have gauged that it's not just my effect but it's everybody." Vaani added. Aww, We Feel You, Vaani! She further adds, "I think kids don't like me much. Even my nephew used to cry when he was a kid and I used to go close to him. I don't know what they are sensing from me, I have only love to give." Vaani On Rani & Aditya Talking about Rani & Aditya, Vaani said, "They are lovely. I keep going over to their house for the Bengali fish curry. It's yum." Recently, Rani Had Talked About Adira "I have spent so much quality time with Adira that I am not going to feel that guilt." Here's How Rani Will Balance Work & Adira "I have tried to make a shift in such a way that I am not with her when she is busy. Then during her playtime, I will be back with her, so she does not register my time away that much. Or that is what I am hoping for... I don't know how it's going to be." How Rani Prepped Herself For Her Next "I am dreading it. I am mentally preparing myself for the eight or nine hours I have to give to my work every day." That's What We Call A Dedicated Actress! "When they cast me, they were like, ‘Rani ko lekar kaam karenge'. I keep praying to God everyday ki aisa nahi ho ki they say, ‘kyun le liya yaar, kisi aur ko le lete!" Rani's Next, Hichki On the professional front, Rani will be next seen in Hichki. Recently, the first look of the film was released and we loved the simplicity of the poster.

The film is being produced under Yash Raj Films production and it will mark the comeback of Rani Mukerji post her pregnancy.