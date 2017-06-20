EX FILES! When Shahid -Kareena Went On A Double Date With Saif & His Girlfriend Rosa Catalano
Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's high profile relationship fell apart in the year 2007. The gorgeous actress then fell for the Chhote Nawab, Saif Ali Khan and the rest is history!
While time and again, whenever Bebo's path crossed her path with her former lover, there were reports about the duo giving each other a royal snub. Until Udta Punjab happened! The two have moved on in their lives. They are now doting parents and share a really cute equation with their respective better halves.
That's why it was quite interesting to hear Kareena speak about an anecdote when she was in a relationship with Shahid...
Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan Shared Screen Space In Omkara
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan first starred together in Vishal Bharadwaj's cult film Omkara but the duo weren't dating each other at that point.
But Love Blossomed On The Sets Of Tashan
The duo fell in love on the sets of Tashan which also starred Akshay Kumar.
Bebo Shares A Memory From The Sets Of Omkara
During a chat show recently, when Bebo was asked to share a memory from the sets of Omkara, she quipped, "The memory was shooting in that environment in Mahableshwar and of the excitement of working with so many big stars around you.
The best part about Omkara was that everyone thought, their role was the best."
When Shahid-Kareena Went On A Double Date With Saif & His Then Girlfriend Rosa Catalano
In the same show, Kareena narrated an interesting anecdote where she revealed, "I do remember that Saif was with his previous girlfriend of that time and I was in another relationship. But it's so strange that all of us had gone out for dinner together."
This Is How Saif Reacts Now When Kareena Reminds Him About The Double Date
Kareena further added, "It was quite a moment which now of course when I tell Saif he's like 'Oh really! I don't remember,' and I was like, 'Very conveniently you have erased it out of your memory."
Saif Was Never A Boyfriend Material
Interestingly in one of her early interviews, Bebo had stated, "Saif was never boyfriend material. He's a passionate lover, He's been naughty, he's indulged his wild side and now he's grounded."
When Saif-Kareena Threatened Their Parents That They Would Elope From Their Wedding
In the same interview, Bebo had revealed, "Over the years of courtship and being together, we realized that there was no value left for anything. People just want to know what we're eating, which designer I'm wearing, who we've invited...
Saif and I decided that we wanted to keep the purest part of our relationship sacred. We followed protocol by going out on to the terrace and waving at the media after officially registering the marriage, but they didn't need to know more than that."
Her parents Randhir and Babita tried reasoning with her, but Kareena was determined, she said, "We threatened that if they didn't let us do it our way, we'd run away to London and get married alone."