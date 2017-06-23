 »   »   » Like Sridevi, Will Jhanvi Kapoor Act In Tamil Movies? Here's What Her Mommy Has To Say!

Yesterday, actress Sridevi said language won't be a barrier for her 19-year-old daughter Jhanvi when it comes to her acting debut.

Asked if she would let Jhanvi make her acting debut with a Tamil film, Sridevi told reporters, "I don't think language will be a barrier. If we come across a good script and if we feel it will be good for her, then why not?"

Amid speculations that Jhanvi will be launched by Karan Johar, Sridevi added that it's too early to talk about her daughter's acting career.

It's been 50 years since actress Sridevi started acting and she says she stills feels like a newcomer before the release of her film.

Having made her acting debut at the age of three, the 53-year-old star awaits the release of her latest film "Mom".

"I don't even realize it's been 50 years. Even today, I still feel like a newcomer before the release of my film," Sridevi told reporters here on Thursday.

She was in Chennai to promote the Tamil dubbed version of "Mom", slated for July 7 release.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui.