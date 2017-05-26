 »   »   » OMG, IT'S UNEXPECTED! You Won't Believe What Women Are Doing After Watching Prabhas In Baahubali 2

Prabhas has become a national sensation after the release of Baahubali 2. People who did not even know him have become his die-hard fans after watching his mind-blowing performance in the film.

But you will be surprised to know how women are reacting after watching him on the big screen. More details below.



Women Are Going Gaga Over Prabhas According to DNA, ''Women are going gaga over Prabhas's physique and his charismatic personality and the value exhibited by his character Amarendra Baahubali.''

Women Audience Are Drooling Over Prabhas ''Be it the powerful action sequences or the mesmerising romance between Prabhas and Anushka Shetty the actor has his women audience drooling over his performance.''

Cat Calling & Hooting For Prabhas ''So much so that it is exceptional to see women cat calling and hooting for Prabhas in theatres.''

In Every Scene.. ''Be it Prabhas' grand introductory scene, his courtroom confinements, him romanticising Devasena or the high on octane war scenes, women are seen cheering in cinema halls.''

It's Usual For Us To Witness Audience Exude Emotions An usher from Carnival, Madan Chowdhary revealed to the daily, "It is a usual for us to witness the audience exude emotions while watching a movie.''

But... "However, Baahubali draws the audiences' attention from the beginning. There is not only hooting but also loud cheers during war scenes."

Baahubali 2 Opens To A Celebration Another usher, Wasim Latham from Carnival Goregaon said, "The film opens to a celebration.''

Audiences Shouting At Prabhas' Entry Scene ''Prabhas opening scene sets the base for the audiences to shout out loud."



On a related note, Prabhas will soon start the shooting of his next film Saaho.