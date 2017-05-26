OMG, IT'S UNEXPECTED! You Won't Believe What Women Are Doing After Watching Prabhas In Baahubali 2
Prabhas has become a national sensation after the release of Baahubali 2. People who did not even know him have become his die-hard fans after watching his mind-blowing performance in the film.
But you will be surprised to know how women are reacting after
watching him on the big screen. More details below.
Women Are Going Gaga Over Prabhas
According to DNA, ''Women are going gaga over Prabhas's physique
and his charismatic personality and the value exhibited by his
character Amarendra Baahubali.''
Women Audience Are Drooling Over Prabhas
''Be it the powerful action sequences or the mesmerising romance
between Prabhas and Anushka Shetty the actor has his women audience
drooling over his performance.''
Cat Calling & Hooting For Prabhas
''So much so that it is exceptional to see women cat calling and
hooting for Prabhas in theatres.''
In Every Scene..
''Be it Prabhas' grand introductory scene, his courtroom
confinements, him romanticising Devasena or the high on octane war
scenes, women are seen cheering in cinema halls.''
It's Usual For Us To Witness Audience Exude Emotions
An usher from Carnival, Madan Chowdhary revealed to the daily,
"It is a usual for us to witness the audience exude emotions while
watching a movie.''
But...
"However, Baahubali draws the audiences' attention from the
beginning. There is not only hooting but also loud cheers during
war scenes."
Baahubali 2 Opens To A Celebration
Another usher, Wasim Latham from Carnival Goregaon said, "The
film opens to a celebration.''
On a related note, Prabhas will soon start the shooting of his next film Saaho.