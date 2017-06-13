 »   »   » Is She JEALOUS? This Is What Katrina Kaif Did When Ranbir Kapoor Gave A Flying Kiss To His Fans!

Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif's much hyped break-up left everyone wondering whether the duo would come together to promote their upcoming film Jagga Jasoos.

But these two actors know how to keep their professional life away from the personal one and are doing their best to make sure that Jagga Jasoos makes the right noise.



And of course, Katrina has been regularly giving us little sneak-peek from their adorable diaries. Ranbir-Kat are currently busy with the radio promotions for Jagga Jasoos.



Amidst all this, here's what happened which has been caught in a video which was later shared by Kat on her Instagram page...



Ranbir Kapoor Is Seen Blowing Flying Kisses Adsorbs that he is, Ranbir Kapoor is seen blowing a flying kiss to his fans and saying 'I Love You'.

But Katrina Ko Gussa Kyun Aaya But it looks like Katrina who is seated next to him in the car isn't pleased with his behaviour.

She Does Something Shocking! Kat suddenly ends up hitting him with a slap hit toy.

Ranbir's Reaction Ranbir's reaction to Katrina's slap is simply priceless!

When Ranbir Declared Katrina The Best Dancer After Katrina revealed how she slowed down to let Ranbir catch up with her dancing skills in Jagga Jasoos, the actor finally ended up declaring that Katrina is the best dancer in the industry at a recent event. So sweet of him, naa?



Meanwhile don't miss this adorable video which will leave you all smiling-

