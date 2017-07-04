 »   »   » PRINCESS DIARIES! You Won't Believe Katrina Kaif's New Look In Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan

Aamir Khan's upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan has been grabbing a lot of eyeball for its stellar cast and the fact that it has Aamir sharing screen space with Big B for the first time in a film.

While the film had already hit the shooting floors in Malta, Katrina Kaif recently joined the rest of the cast to start filming for her role. Amidst of this, a lot of speculations have been doing the rounds about Kat's role in this star-studded vehicle...



Thugs Of Hindostan Would Be Katrina's First Indian Classical Role A Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, "There are rumours doing the rounds of Katrina Kaif playing a British character in Thugs of Hindostan. However, the reports are completely baseless. Katrina is playing an out and out Indian role and is an integral part of the film. Since this is a period film, it will be her first Indian classical role."

Katrina To Turn Into An Indian Princess The report quoted the source saying that Katrina will be essaying a very interesting princess character in the film.

There Will Be Smokey Eyes & Much More Elaborating further about her new look in the film, the source added, "The entire look has a warrior princess feel to it, with a sexy nose ring in the middle of the nose partition. Wild loose waves, smokey eyes and indo-western outfits in earthy colour tones (mostly greyish and brown) was inspired from ‘ghagra - choli' but only in a quirkier way! She is seen flashing her dashboard abs too."

Is Kat's Role In TOH More Like A Friendly Appearance? Recently, there were reports doing the rounds that Katrina just has 10-20 minute role in TOH. But, the spokesperson of YRF has brushed off all these rumours and said,"There is no truth to this whatsoever."



Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs Of Hindostan is slated for a Diwali 2018 release.