 »   »   » View Pictures! Zaheer Khan Gets Engaged To Sagarika Ghatge! Virat & Anushka Attend The Engagement

Love birds Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge got engaged in a star
studded ceremony as cricketers, Bollywood stars, friends and family
members made a beeline to wish the couple before they began a new
chapter in life.
Also, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma walked in holding hands and
who knows the next love birds to get engaged would be them? Hope it
happens soon! Also, view the engagement pics of Zaheer and Sagarika
below...
It's Official
Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge are now officially engaged.
Virat-Anushka
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma walked into the engagement
holding hands together.
Star Studded
Many cricketers and Bollywood stars were present at the
engagement ceremony.
Happy Day!
The engagement ceremony was star studded with the who's who of
town present to wish the couple.
Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar attended the engagement ceremony with his wife
Anjali Tendulkar.
What A Chemistry!
Virat and Anushka's chemistry and love for each other was on
full display.
Are They Next?
We assume Virat and Anushka's engagement might be on the cards
next.
Mandira Bedi
Mandira Bedi looked stunning in her pink outfit at the
engagement.
Kaif-Agarkar
Mohammed Kaif and Ajit Agarkar were also present at the
engagement.
Sachin-Kaif-Zaheer
Sachin Tendulkar and Mohammed Kaif are seen sitting alongside
Zaheer Khan.
Prachi Desai
The Rock On 2 actress Prachi Desai attended the engagement
ceremony.
Wishing Them The Best!
We wish Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge a life full of
happiness.
