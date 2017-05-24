 »   »   » View Pictures! Zaheer Khan Gets Engaged To Sagarika Ghatge! Virat & Anushka Attend The Engagement

View Pictures! Zaheer Khan Gets Engaged To Sagarika Ghatge! Virat & Anushka Attend The Engagement

By:
Love birds Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge got engaged in a star studded ceremony as cricketers, Bollywood stars, friends and family members made a beeline to wish the couple before they began a new chapter in life.

Also, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma walked in holding hands and who knows the next love birds to get engaged would be them? Hope it happens soon! Also, view the engagement pics of Zaheer and Sagarika below...

It's Official

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge are now officially engaged.

Virat-Anushka

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma walked into the engagement holding hands together.

Star Studded

Many cricketers and Bollywood stars were present at the engagement ceremony.

Happy Day!

The engagement ceremony was star studded with the who's who of town present to wish the couple.

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar attended the engagement ceremony with his wife Anjali Tendulkar.

What A Chemistry!

Virat and Anushka's chemistry and love for each other was on full display.

Are They Next?

We assume Virat and Anushka's engagement might be on the cards next.

Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi looked stunning in her pink outfit at the engagement.

Kaif-Agarkar

Mohammed Kaif and Ajit Agarkar were also present at the engagement.

Sachin-Kaif-Zaheer

Sachin Tendulkar and Mohammed Kaif are seen sitting alongside Zaheer Khan.

Prachi Desai

The Rock On 2 actress Prachi Desai attended the engagement ceremony.

Wishing Them The Best!

We wish Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge a life full of happiness.

