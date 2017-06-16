 »   »   » Bank Chor Movie Review: Beware Of These Chor Who Steal Away Precious Minutes Of Your Life!

Plot

Champak (Riteish Deshmukh) and his two sidekicks Gulab (Bhuvan Arora) and Genda (Vikram Thapa) hijack a bank (Bank Of Indians to be precise), and hold everyone inside the place as hostage.



Champak has an 'unusual' motive for robbery. Poor guy's father is in dire need of a bypass surgery. Enter CBI officer Amjad Khan (Vivek Oberoi) to foil the robbery and he is armed with dialogues which goes like "Criminals ki haddiyan hi nahi...unki himmat todhta hoon main." Meanwhile, there's Gayatri (Rhea Chakraborty), a news reporter who is giving live updates from the crime scene.



Amidst all this, Amjad senses that there's more to this heist while the thieves inside the bank continue to showcase their incompetency to carry out their mission.





