 »   »   » Behen Hogi Teri Movie Review: A Mixture Of Confusion & Light Hearted Mindless Comedy!

Rating: 2.0 /5

Cast - Rajkummar Rao, Shruti Haasan, Herry Tangri

Director & Producer - Ajay K Pannalal & Tony D'souza

What's Yay - Rajkummar Rao's performance.

What's Nay - Shruti Haasan's acting.

Iconic Moment - When Gattu and Bhure get drunk and start abusing the name 'Rahul'. A synonym for Shahrukh Khan who steals away other people's girlfriends.

Plot

Gattu loves Binny! But Gattu is an adult who behaves like a teenager. He loves to roam around with friends, doesn't have a job, runs away from the area during raksha bandhan, plays gully cricket and asks his parents for pocket money. He's mostly scared all the time but he's madly in love with his neighbour Binny Arora (Shruti Haasan). He's been taught since childhood that neighbourhood girls are like 'mothers and sisters' and a boy's only responsibility is to protect them.



Despite being juvenile and casual in life, Gattu (Rajkummar Rao) ends up winning over Binny and love blossoms between them. Things turn upside down when Gattu's best friend Bhure drops Binny on his bike and Gattu's father sees it. He spreads rumours in the area saying Bhure and Binny are secretly having an affair.



Bhure is the son of a former milkman who is now a gangster in town. Afraid and worried, Binny's unmarried brother decides to marry her off to an uber rich NRI from France. Will Gattu fight for his love and finally marry Binny? Or will the NRI from France woo Binny and marry her? For that you'll have to hit the theatres!

