 »   »   » Dear Maya Movie Review: It's All About Being Someone's Sunshine When Their Skies Are Grey!

Plot

Besties Ana (Madiha Imam) and Ira (Shreya Singh Chowdhry) are two high school girls in Shimla. Like every teenager, their lives revolve around goofing around, discussing boys and secretly reading romantic novels away from the prying eyes of their strict teacher in school.



Amidst all this, they are equally curious about Ana's reclusive neighbour Maya (Manisha Koirala) whose only companions are two dogs, cages filled with birds and a faithful help. Her solitude is a result of a tragic childhood which had left a long lasting impact on her.



Soon, a mishievous idea dawns upon Ira and Ana where the two plan to bring some sunshine or in Ira's words, 'a Shahrukh Khan' in Maya's life. Egged by Ira, Ana begins to write love letters to Maya under the name of a non-existing past admirer called 'Ved'.



However, things take a drastic turn when Maya begins to fall for Ved, unaware that the man exists just on paper. She decides to sell her house and set off in search of her 'lover'. Ana who by then begins to develop a bond, is guilt-ridden. But before she could confess her mischief, Maya is gone.



The incident takes a heavy toil on Ana's life and also on her friendship with Ira. Six years pass by. Ana is now a student in Delhi still in search of Maya. On the other hand, Ira is grieving over the loss of a loved one in Shimla.



Will the two ever reconcile? Where is Maya? The answer to these questions lie with the rest of the film.





