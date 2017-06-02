 »   »   » Dobaara: See Your Evil Movie Review: Mirror Mirror On The Wall, This One Spooks In Bits, That's All!

Plot

Set in London, the film revolves around Natasha Merchant (Huma Qureshi) and her brother Kabir (Saqib Saleem) who has been recently released from a correctional facility.



Kabir was convicted for murdering his parents as a kid, but the siblings believe that it was all the doings of a 'haunted' mirror which their father Alex (Adil Hussain) had acquired from an antique shop, unaware that it's possessed by a Caucasian spirit named Ana (Madalina Bellariu Ion) who has some sinister plans in store for them.



Slowly Ana begins to seduce Alex and take control over his mind. With dialogues like 'Some stains take centuries to clean' and 'Human beings are capable of all evils', he is manipulated by her to commit a crime before he succumbs to a tragic end.



It's revenge time now and a grown-up Natasha is hell-bent on proving that the mirror was solely responsible for the tragedy that befell on her family. Initially, Kabir is a bit reluctant to join his sister in 'killing' the mirror but later gives in when he realizes that history is all set to repeat 'dobaara'.





